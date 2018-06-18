Eldos darling Miller relishes champ status

Melissa "Honey Bee" Miller is living proof that perseverance is the mother of all success.

After failing in her previous four attempts to win a title, the 32-year-old boxer from Eldorado Park was dismissed as a no-hoper who should just pack it in.

Instead she changed trainers and joined unassuming Lucky Ramagole of the Orlando Boxing Gym in Soweto.

Miller, who began boxing in school at the age of 16, was trained in a classroom by Isaac Wilson.

"To be honest with you, there were times I wanted to quit," she said with a broad smile.

But Miller, voted Boxing South Africa 2016 female prospect of the year, never gave up on her dream.

Then promoter Khaya Majeke approached her to meet Thema Zuma for the SA bantamweight title at the Sandton Convention Centre last month.