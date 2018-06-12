Kholosa cut to shreds by Hedda's jab

Kholosa's gallantry from the first clash, which saw the two female fighters earn themselves an extra R5000 each on their purse, was missing on Saturday, however.

Even her trainer Samson Ndlovu, who had issues with the result of the first fight, admitted that Wolmarans was the better boxer and deserved to win.

"We lost clean and I am not complaining," Ndlovu said. "We had enough time to prepare this time but we just could not get closer to her."

Nathan said: "Look, the difference this time is that Hedda fought behind her jab, while in the first fight she allowed Kholosa to fight in the pocket.

"We knew what to expect from her and our game plan was to frustrate her with a jab, move side to side while letting go her arms. Kholosa could not come close."