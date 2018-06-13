Mpho Seforo seems on fast track to boxing glory

Assertive boxing prospect Mpho "Turbo" Seforo, who won the Gauteng and World Boxing Federation (WBF) All Africa junior flyweight titles in only seven fights, could fight for the SA title before the end of the year.

And he will be hoping that his new partnership with successful trainer Bernie Pailman at the growing Westside Boxing Academy will help him get there.

"It is true that I have joined Bernie, and actually I have been with him for three weeks and I have already adapted to the new environment despite such a short period," the 25-year-old boxer from Kagiso, on the West Rand, confirmed yesterday.

Seforo had been with trainer Pius Dipheko since he turned professional in 2015.

Seforo won the provincial and WBF All Africa titles under Dipheko before they parted ways amicably in January.

He cited monetary squabbles as the cause of the split.

His last ring asppearance was back home in Kagiso where he outclassed veteran Luyanda Nkwankwa for the then vacant WBF All Africa title in December.

Seforo's fistic career began with veteran trainer Thabiso Koetle, who guided him to a silver medal at the SA Championship in 2014.

The part-time IT student is rated No 1 in the May edition of the BSA rankings while the IBO has him in 43rd spot in the junior flyweight class.

Current SA Champion Bongani Silila will make a mandatory defence against Nkwankwa at Orient Theatre in East London on Sunday.

The winner will first enjoy his voluntary defence and then be mandated to face the No 1 contender, who happens to be Seforo.

Pailman said: "I am happy that boys are looking in my direction because that says a lot about my career. Obviously they see that I can take them somewhere. I think Mpho has a lot to offer and we will conquer the world together. I am spending time with him in the gym because we are gunning for the SA title."

His camp includes African Boxing Union SADC bantamweight and junior lightweight champions Ronald Malindi and Koos Sibiya.