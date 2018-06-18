451 initiation schools approved in Limpopo

Limpopo province has approved 451 initiation schools after receiving 455 applications.

Only four applications were declined due to late submission.

Speaking to media this morning MEC for Traditional Affairs Jerry Ndou said 268 are male initiation schools while 183 are for female.

"This year initiation school programme has already commenced from June 16 and will end on July 22. There will be no extensions from this end period," he said.

Ndou said that no person shall hold an initiation without valid permit issued to him or her.

"No traditional surgeon or any other person is allowed to perform rituals in an initiation school without a certificate of fitness issued by the premier," he said.

MEC for Health Phophi Ramathuba said her department will be conducting unannounced visits to these initiation schools.

"We need to make sure that parents celebrate the return of their children and not mourn them. We have medical practitioners who have been circumcised and will be attending to initiates," she said.

Limpopo House of Traditional Leaders chairman Malesela Dikgale said no person below the age of twelve can be admitted to an initiation school.