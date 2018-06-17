'Tommy Gun' poised for a comeback

It was like sweet music to diehard boxing fans' ears to hear that troubled child Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen had opened up to Golden Gloves fight publicist Brian Mitchell about his life of booze and drugs, which landed him in jail before his release this week.

Oosthuizen is a former IBO super middleweight, ABU and IBO light heavyweight boxing champion, whose wayward life delayed his greatness as a fighter.

The left-handed boxer, who spent some time in a jail cell after being found in possession of drugs, told Mitchell that he had put himself in this bad situation by hanging out with the wrong friends and by being at the wrong places.

I must say this is the first step towards rehabilitation because it all starts from within. Admitting to his wrongs is a sign of maturity and a cry for guidance that will enable Oosthuizen to fight the demons that have killed his moral fibre and virtually brought to an end a bright boxing career.

Promoter Rodney Berman and trainer Harold Volbrecht have aged overnight due to what they have been put through by Oosthuizen. But they have stood by him over the years, promising to help him pick up the pieces and march with him to stardom.

Berman intends to feature Oosthuizen in his tournament on September 1.