'Giant King' trashes rigged fight rumours

Ruann "Giant King" Visser has dismissed as rubbish rumours that his family has used its wealth to convince defending SA heavyweight champion Osborne "Big Daddy" Machimana to lose when they collide at Emerald Casino in Vanderbijl Park on Friday evening.

It is alleged that Visser's family - which owns a large farm in Meyerton - offered Machimana, 39, over R50 000 on top of his purse money, alleged to be R150 000, to lose.

Visser said: "The rumour is rubbish. This is going to be a hell of a fight."

The big and tall boxer - whose fighting ability is honed by veteran American James Ali Bashir - said: "Look at me. I am already 118kilograms. I am training very hard."

Visser and Machimana are bosom friends.

Bashir described Visser as being work in progress. "The kid has no amateur background and it is not easy sometimes for him to grasp so many things you teach him. But Ruann has potential and if he can only know what he has got, the better."

Machimana, a talented but wayward boxer, has 17 knockouts from 23 wins against 10 losses and two draws.

Visser fought his first professional bout in 2014 in the USA where he chalked up six wins and a no contest before coming back home where he has lost only once in nine fights. He has 11 knockouts in 12 wins against a loss. The tournament on Friday will be staged by Kalakoda Promotions.