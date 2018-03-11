'Big Daddy' refutes bribe claim

Dethroned South African heavyweight champion Osborne "Big Daddy" Machimana has rubbished allegations that he was paid to lose.

He was paid good purse money by promoter Steve Kalakoda, but refutes that it was for him to lose his title to Ruann "Giant King" Visser.

The bout between the bosom friends took place at Emerald Casino in Vanderbijlpark last month. It has been alleged that the wealthy Meyerton-based Visser family paid Machimana, 39, an extra R150000 to his purse money to give away the belt to their son, who is 26.

The allegations were unfounded but Machimana's ballooning weight of 145kg concluded that he did not even walk near a boxing gym.

"Ruann and I have not spoken since the fight," said Machimana, who was counted out by referee Jaap van Niewenhuizen after being dropped in round seven.