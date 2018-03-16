Boxing

Oosthuizen KOs his fight against Mchunu

By Bongani Magasela - 16 March 2018 - 10:14
Thomas Oosthuizen was due to fight in June.
Thomas Oosthuizen was due to fight in June.
Image: WESSEL OOSTHUIZEN

The boxer is in detention for possession of drugs.

Talented yet wayward former IBO super middleweight and light heavyweight champion Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen had pressed his thumb so hard on the self-destructive button that he could have reached the point of no return.

The sleek left-hander is in the Boksburg Correctional Services for possession of drugs. He was arrested in Boksburg North, east of Johannesburg, on February 3 and has already appeared in court and denied bail.

Gunshot victim Magwaca responds well to physio

Western Cape top boxing trainer Zola Koti says Mzuvikile "Old Bones" Magwaca is making a steady recovery after being discharged from Tygerberg ...
Sport
29 days ago

It is alleged that he provided the arresting officer with false personal particulars, stating that his name was William Grove, aged 27, and that he lived in Trichardt Road, Parklands Estate in Boksburg. He in fact hails from Van Dyk's Park also in Boksburg. The case was postponed to Monday.

His remand in custody means the proposed shootout between him and Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu is off. Prominent promoter Rodney Berman had intended doing that battle of left-handers at Emperors Palace in June.

He announced the fight last week though he was not convinced Oosthuizen, 29, would be available.

"Tommy clearly has a life to sort out. My wish is that he does so," said Berman, who has been too kind to Oosthuizen despite the boxer letting him down more than once.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Video of Home Affairs official entertaining herself at work goes viral
X