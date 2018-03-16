Oosthuizen KOs his fight against Mchunu

It is alleged that he provided the arresting officer with false personal particulars, stating that his name was William Grove, aged 27, and that he lived in Trichardt Road, Parklands Estate in Boksburg. He in fact hails from Van Dyk's Park also in Boksburg. The case was postponed to Monday.

His remand in custody means the proposed shootout between him and Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu is off. Prominent promoter Rodney Berman had intended doing that battle of left-handers at Emperors Palace in June.

He announced the fight last week though he was not convinced Oosthuizen, 29, would be available.

"Tommy clearly has a life to sort out. My wish is that he does so," said Berman, who has been too kind to Oosthuizen despite the boxer letting him down more than once.