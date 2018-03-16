Oosthuizen KOs his fight against Mchunu
The boxer is in detention for possession of drugs.
Talented yet wayward former IBO super middleweight and light heavyweight champion Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen had pressed his thumb so hard on the self-destructive button that he could have reached the point of no return.
The sleek left-hander is in the Boksburg Correctional Services for possession of drugs. He was arrested in Boksburg North, east of Johannesburg, on February 3 and has already appeared in court and denied bail.
It is alleged that he provided the arresting officer with false personal particulars, stating that his name was William Grove, aged 27, and that he lived in Trichardt Road, Parklands Estate in Boksburg. He in fact hails from Van Dyk's Park also in Boksburg. The case was postponed to Monday.
His remand in custody means the proposed shootout between him and Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu is off. Prominent promoter Rodney Berman had intended doing that battle of left-handers at Emperors Palace in June.
He announced the fight last week though he was not convinced Oosthuizen, 29, would be available.
"Tommy clearly has a life to sort out. My wish is that he does so," said Berman, who has been too kind to Oosthuizen despite the boxer letting him down more than once.