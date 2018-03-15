Zethu Dlomo: A rose among the thorns

The heroine of SA's very first western is the artful Zethu Dlomo. She has been cast in the role of Lerato - one of the "boys" - in Five Fingers for Marseilles.

The award-winning actress, who has taken on international roles, says although her dream came true quickly, it was through hard work and resilience.

After finishing acting in probably the biggest role of her career, Dlomo looks forward to the next challenge. Her audition for the role of feisty Lerato was two years ago, while shooting season 4 of the US historical adventure series Black Sails.

"One Sunday afternoon in Cape Town that August, I received a call that I'm needed to come and shoot urgently in Lady Grey, and had to leave that day. I jumped into the process two weeks into production. It was very challenging! .

Being a Zulu and performing a Sotho-speaking character, the challenge that lay before me was daunting . Lerato is strong and resilient. A lady but a tomboy as well, she is the rose amongst the thorns. It was exciting to be a part of an African western film, a first of its kind, and I look forward to sharing this story with the world."

The 28-year-old says she started out as an actress way back when she was just 10 years old. "I joined the drama club in primary school. At the time I didn't realise that acting was something that could be a profession, I just enjoyed performing. I got accepted into the National School of the Arts from Grade 9, specialising in drama. My first professional acting gig was in Justice for Allin 2006."