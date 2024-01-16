WATCH | 'Arena Sports Show' kicks off with build-up to Bafana's Afcon opener

From soccer and rugby to cricket and netball, experts will dissect the major talking points behind every big match during the exciting new Arena Sports Show.

Bold and daring, this weekly web series is hosted by Vision View Sports Radio’s Clauiee Grace Mpanza. TimesLIVE sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele and well-known sports commentator Sizwe Mabena are regular fixtures on the guest list, which will also feature former and current players, coaches and other experts.

The first episode kicks off with the build-up to Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Mali on Tuesday — watch it below. Then tune in for fresh episodes every week on the SowetanLIVE and TimesLIVE websites.