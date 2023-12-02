After making bogey on the first hole he chatted to his caddie. “I made a bad call on the first hole and just kind of reset from there.”
Van Velzen was chuffed with his day, even though his card included two bogeys.
“I think I played unbelievably today. I hit it very good. I played smart golf, didn’t go at flags, kept it on the right side of the hole.
“A couple of three-putts today, but I played very nice,” said Van Velzen, who was happy with the way he controlled his ambition.
“I stayed very patient. I made lots of pars in a row and I was fine with that. I wasn’t going to chase birdies to those tough flags because that’s how bogeys are made.”
Illustrating how tough it was, he said from 85 metres into the 12th green he hit the ball high and still found himself putting from 15 metres out.
Van Velzen, who planned to attend his student girlfriend’s fashion show at the Mall of Africa last night, was set to tee off with his mate Schaper in the final pairing.
“I think it’s going to be cool and afterwards we’re going to have a beer together, I’m pretty sure.”
Casey Jarvis, who briefly held the lead early yesterday before imploding with a five-over-par 77 to drop to three under, was also part of the gang. “We’ve all grown up together, gone out together, been friends for a very long time, so it’s quite cool,” said Van Velzen.
But they will also have to contend with the likes of resurgent Italian, Matteo Manassero, looking to add to his four career DP World Tour wins.
Jayden Schaper, Ryan van Velzen in the lead ahead of SA Open final day
Image: Luke Walker/Getty Images
The future of South African golf came of age at the South African Open on Saturday, but they will have to fight off the alpha dogs if they want victory at the brutal Blair Atholl layout on Sunday.
Jayden Schaper and Ryan van Velzen, both 22 and among several exciting talents that have emerged from GolfRSA’s national amateur squad, negotiated tough conditions as they ground their way into the joint lead on nine under par overall.
One stroke behind is countryman Louis de Jager, and another shot further back is a group of six players, including big-hitting danger man Dean Burmester, fresh from winning the Joburg Open last weekend.
Burmester mastered the dry, hot conditions best in the third round, firing a seven-under-par 65 to rocket into contention.
Schaper carded 67 after starting with a bogey while Van Velzen finished on a 70 that included two drops.
The course, playing at 7,527m on Saturday, dried out under the blazing sun, giving more run on the fairways and removing any grip on the greens.
“It makes the course a little bit tricky [compared to] the first two days when it was a touch on the soft side,” said Schaper, pointing out the set-up was also tricky.
“They tucked the pins, greens were firm, tee boxes were back, so it was brutal out there.
“I wouldn't say it's too easy to make birdies out there. There's no give birdies, especially with me. I rely on my wedge game a lot.”
After making bogey on the first hole he chatted to his caddie. “I made a bad call on the first hole and just kind of reset from there.”
Van Velzen was chuffed with his day, even though his card included two bogeys.
“I think I played unbelievably today. I hit it very good. I played smart golf, didn’t go at flags, kept it on the right side of the hole.
“A couple of three-putts today, but I played very nice,” said Van Velzen, who was happy with the way he controlled his ambition.
“I stayed very patient. I made lots of pars in a row and I was fine with that. I wasn’t going to chase birdies to those tough flags because that’s how bogeys are made.”
Illustrating how tough it was, he said from 85 metres into the 12th green he hit the ball high and still found himself putting from 15 metres out.
Van Velzen, who planned to attend his student girlfriend’s fashion show at the Mall of Africa last night, was set to tee off with his mate Schaper in the final pairing.
“I think it’s going to be cool and afterwards we’re going to have a beer together, I’m pretty sure.”
Casey Jarvis, who briefly held the lead early yesterday before imploding with a five-over-par 77 to drop to three under, was also part of the gang. “We’ve all grown up together, gone out together, been friends for a very long time, so it’s quite cool,” said Van Velzen.
But they will also have to contend with the likes of resurgent Italian, Matteo Manassero, looking to add to his four career DP World Tour wins.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos