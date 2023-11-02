The heat has historically been a factor in the last quarter of the race, but with the start scheduled for 5.30am, with the temperature expected to top 20°C by 8am on Sunday, conditions may favour a rapid time.
“I will be really happy if I can feature on the podium,” added the Hollywood athletics club runner. “Because of my absence I’m a bit unsure because I know the route really well, but the competition is really tough.
“I’m predicting the record will go, but if it will stay mine I can’t say that yet. We’ll see on Sunday.”
She reiterated that she enjoyed the race, which is one of the tougher 42.2km events on the circuit because of the hills, heat and altitude.
“I like the tougher courses because I feel it makes me a stronger runner …
“Last year I couldn't run the race because I had an injury so I'm really just thankful to start with everyone this year because Soweto has been really close to my heart and I'm just excited to be here on Sunday and run the streets and take in the atmosphere.
“Absence does make the heart grow fonder, so I'm excited.”
A total of 20,000 entries had been received, and depending on how many runners actually show, it could repeat its showing as the biggest single-day mass participation event in the country for the second year in a row.
SuperSport will televise the race live on DStv channel 201 from 5.15am.
Athletics
Soweto Marathon women's record will fall on Sunday, predicts holder Van Zyl
Irvette van Zyl is predicting that the Soweto Marathon women’s record she holds is going to fall on Sunday, though she isn’t promising to be the one to break it.
She clocked the 2hr 33min 43sec mark in 2018, in the middle of her hat-trick of victories, but she hasn’t competed in the race since 2019. The 2:16:28 men’s record has stood since 2012.
Defending women’s champion Chalu Bedo Negashu, an Ethiopian running under the Nedbank Running Club colours, is set to be in action in the 28th edition of this event, as is her compatriot, Tinebebe Nebiyu Ali, third last year.
“I think the record will go, but I'm not sure if it will be me,” Van Zyl told a press conference at the FNB stadium on Thursday morning, where preparations were being done for the Springbok reception in the afternoon.
“I always say, Soweto is really hard, but if the weather is cooler then it’s really possible to break the record because that last 10km won’t be that brutal.”
A total of 20,000 entries had been received, and depending on how many runners actually show, it could repeat its showing as the biggest single-day mass participation event in the country for the second year in a row.
SuperSport will televise the race live on DStv channel 201 from 5.15am.
