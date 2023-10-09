×

Soccer

Sekhukhune’s poor run wearies Truter

Goalless draw with Polokwane City compounds woes

09 October 2023 - 07:42
Neville Khoza Journalist
Polokwane City's Lebohang Nkaki during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United FC and Polokwane City on Sunday
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter was left frustrated as he watched his side play to a dull goalless draw with Polokwane City in the DStv Premiership Limpopo derby at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.

Truter said after their 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows on Thursday that he would consider his position at the club with results eluding him.

As his side played to a draw yesterday, Truter was seen with a frustrated demeanour during the match as his side had not won in three games.

Babina Noko were looking to put to an end their two successive defeats in the league after losing to Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows before this match, but could only manage to play to a draw.

Rise and Shine on the other side came into this match on the back of two successive victories and were looking to make it three out of three, but it was not to be.

A win for Sekhukhune would have seen them move to sixth on the log table, while Polokwane would have jumped to fourth, but they failed to take those opportunities.

It was Sekhukhune who made a promising start and took the game away from Polokwane in the opening half.

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City on Sunday
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta

They had few cut-scoring opportunities to break the deadlock, but decision-making in the final third let them down. It was a one-way traffic with Sekhukhune continuing to dominate, and every time they lost the ball, they applied a high press and were able to regain possession.

Nyiko Mobbie had the best chance to give Sekhukhune a lead at the half-hour mark when he received a long ball, but his efforts were saved by Polokwane goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga, who was the busier of the two keepers.

Rise and Shine also had a chance to break the deadlock just before the interval but Ndumiso Mabena, who was unmarked, misjudged the ball and missed the opportunity.

Polokwane finished the first half the stronger of the two, as both teams went into the interval with the match in the balance.

Polokwane came back in the second half with more energy as they had some positivity in their attack, but could not break Sekhukhune's defence.

The game then became scrappy, with chances far and few in between late in the second half, with both teams not doing enough for a win.

Polokwane, though, may feel they should have won the game had they converted some of the chances they created in the second half, but were let down by poor finishing and had to settle for a draw. 

