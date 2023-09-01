×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Comrades Marathon confirms direction for next year's race

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 01 September 2023 - 13:18
Gerda Steyn wins the 2023 Comrades Marathon finishing at Kingsmead Stadium on June 11 2023.
Gerda Steyn wins the 2023 Comrades Marathon finishing at Kingsmead Stadium on June 11 2023.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has confirmed the return of the up run for next year. 

The 2024 race scheduled for June 9 will start in Durban and finish in Pietermaritzburg. 

The last Comrades up run took place in 2019 before two consecutive editions of the epic road race were cancelled because of Covid-19. 

The 2022 and 2023 editions were down runs starting in Pietermaritzburg with the finish in Durban.  

CMA chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo confirmed the direction after Wednesday’s board meeting. 

“Runners have been awaiting confirmation of the direction of next year’s race and we are pleased to announce the 2024 Comrades Marathon will finish in the City of Choice, Pietermaritzburg,” Ngcobo said. 

CMA race director Rowyn James said they are looking at suitable finish venues and will confirm details at the official race launch later this year. 

In 2019, the race finished at Scottsville Racecourse, where Edward Mothibi and Gerda Steyn reigned supreme. 

Tete Dijana and Steyn won this year’s race, setting new records.

Mothibi, Dijana in Venda to spur rural talent

Comrades Marathon double champion Tete Dijana and former winner Edward Mothibi are set to light up Venda Plaza in Thohoyandou during the Fortress ...
Sport
1 month ago

Bank to be unveiled as new Soweto Marathon sponsor

The Soweto Marathon is going ahead this year with African Bank as the headline sponsor.
Sport
1 month ago

Oldest Comrades runner, 81, wants go faster in 2024

Johannes Mosehla became the oldest Comrades Marathon finisher on Sunday at 81 — and he plans to keep breaking that record in the future.
Sport
2 months ago

Dijana and Steyn clock up Comrades Marathon records

Records fell yesterday at the Comrades Marathon at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban as Tete Morena Dijana and Gerda Steyn won the respective ...
Sport
2 months ago

‘I kept asking Mothibi should we go? He kept saying no’: Comrades king Dijana

Tete Dijana scooped his second straight Comrades Marathon crown on Sunday, leaning heavily on the experience of teammate Edward Mothibi before ...
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...