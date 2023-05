Kosovo Olympic Committee seeks IOC disciplinary action against Djokovic

Kosovo Olympic authorities have asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to open disciplinary proceedings against Novak Djokovic, accusing the Serbian of stirring up political tension by saying “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” at the French Open.

Djokovic wrote the message on a camera lens after his first-round win on Monday, the same day that 30 Nato peacekeeping troops were hurt in clashes with Serb protesters in the Kosovo town of Zvecan — where Djokovic's father grew up.

Serbian authorities said 52 protesters were wounded in the clashes. The violence erupted after ethnic Albanian mayors took office in northern Kosovo's Serb-majority area after elections that were boycotted by the Serbs.

The world No.3 later said he was against any kind of conflict but defended his statement and described Kosovo's situation as a “precedent”.