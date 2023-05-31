Mzila Mthenjane appointed new CEO of Minerals Council

The Minerals Council South Africa, the country's biggest mining lobby group, has appointed Mzila Mthenjane as its new CEO.
Mthenjane has more than 30 years' experience in the South African mining industry and financial services and is currently Exxaro Resources' executive head for stakeholder affairs.
“We are pleased to appoint someone of Mzila’s experience and ability. He is coming in when the focus of all stakeholders is now more on economic, environment, social and governance matters, with mining expected to play a significant role in this regard,” said Minerals Council president Nolitha Fakude.
He replaces Roger Baxter, who leaves the council at the end of June. He announced his intention to step down last October, marking the end of a nine-year tenure.
Fakude said having spent over three decades in service of the mining industry, Baxter “embodies a spirit of collaboration and selfless leadership synonymous with our industry”.
“Through his unwavering commitment to making South Africa a better place, he has provided a blueprint for us all to emulate. South Africa’s mining industry is indebted to him for his passionate and principled leadership during some very challenging times for our industry,” Fakude said.
The council members account for 90% of South Africa’s mineral production. It speaks on behalf of 78 mining companies and associations representing more than 1,000 junior, emerging and exploration companies.
Mthenjane received a bursary to study a BSc (Engineering) in Mining in 1992 from Anglo American. He started his mining career as a junior mining engineer at the Elandsrand Gold Mine.
After joining Rand Merchant Bank in 1998 as a management trainee, he joined Gold Fields in 2002 as senior manager of corporate development. After two years in the role, he joined Deutsche Securities South Africa as vice-president for global corporate finance until 2006.
Up to 2009, Mthenjane was the investment manager at Royal Bafokeng Holdings, after which he joined Royal Bafokeng Platinum in 2009 as executive of business sustainability. He was involved in the listing of the mining company on the JSE in 2010.
Mthenjane joined Exxaro Resources in 2013 as executive head of strategy and stakeholder engagement. He was responsible for facilitation, development and maintenance of the group’s business strategy processes. Since 2017, in his role as executive head, he consolidated most stakeholder engagements under one function: community development and engagement, as well as overseeing enterprise and supplier development activity.
