'Sportsmen must avoid stress that comes with pressure to perform'

The pressure to perform at a high level can often weigh heavily on professional athletes or elevate them to new highs.
Professional sports are results-based. Athletes are given mandates to deliver by teams, and fans expect them to do well at all times. However, they can't stay on top form all the time as a drop in performance is almost always a given.
A decline in form can lead to frustration as they lose their places in teams and face scrutiny from the media and spectators. This can affect the mental health of athletes without them not even noticing it.
Sports psychologist Dr Koketjo Tsebe elaborated on how the pressure to show up at a high level can leave athletes disintegrated.
"It’s important to note that peak performance may come with intense pressure to maintain the performance," Tsebe told Sowetan.
"As a result, athletes may struggle to manage the pressure and expectations coming from themselves, teams and fans at times. The inability to manage the pressure may lead to athletes experiencing high stress levels and anxiety, losing focus and feeling overwhelmed. In other instances, athletes may over-train with the hope to maintain peak performance which may ultimately lead to burnout, thus performance deterioration," she said.
Developing athletes get lost in the system when they are not performing like they did when they entered the scene in their formative stages. Tsebe, who is the team psychologist for the SA national softball side and a member of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee High Performance Psychology Working Group, explained why prospects fluctuate in form and how mental health coaches can help them in their growth.
"Young athletes are still developing psychologically, cognitively and physically. Thus, sports psychology can be very useful from a mental skills training perspective. Mental skills training can be able to teach athletes the following psychological skills which are significant in sports performance: managing distractions and negative self-talk, improving on goal setting, building and maintaining confidence, improving communication skills and improve on mental toughness," she said.
Another Achilles heel for athletes' mental health is the demand of being financial providers to family and friends and the lifestyles that society expects them to live based on their profiles. "There is a connection between money and mental health," Tsebe explained.
"When an athlete struggles with financial problems, their mental health is most likely to deteriorate. In addition, when an athlete is unable to manage lifestyle expectations from society, they may end up living life to satisfy the external world and thus lose themselves in the process.
"The loss of identity may most likely lead to inability to create boundaries in relationships, lack of ambition and difficulty setting goals, low self-esteem and disconnecting from the self," she said.
When athletes venture into retirement, life changes completely for them. They no longer have the income they had, the routine they were used to and the pleasures that come with being a professional athlete all disappear. Many struggle to adjust to life after sports as they take time to find themselves outside of sports.
"Athletes going through career transition may face a wide range of changes such as psychological, financial and occupational changes," said the Unisa lecturer.
"Fundamentally, it’s an adjustment process which comes with diverse changes. The nature and extent of these changes and how athletes deal with them may determine the quality of their retirement adjustment.
"Preretirement planning is significant because it allows athletes to plan for their life after retirement which will influence adjustment to career transition.
"Athletes should also start as early as possible to work on adequate financial planning which may assist them to still generate an income during retirement."
'Sportsmen must avoid stress that comes with pressure to perform'
Athletes must learn how to cope with societal expectations, says Dr Tsebe
Some athletes who suffered mental health challenges
