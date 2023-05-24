Tiger Woods will not compete in next month’s US Open while he recovers from recent surgery, the major tournament’s organisers said yesterday.
The 15-time major winner withdrew from the Masters midway through the tournament due to injury and had fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle last month to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.
Woods did not participate in this month’s PGA Championship, the year’s second major.
The 47-year-old has kept a limited competition schedule after a 2021 car crash that required his leg to be rebuilt. The US Open runs from June 15 to 18 at Los Angeles Country Club in California.
– Reuters
Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open
He had surgery in his ankle last month
Image: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Tiger Woods will not compete in next month’s US Open while he recovers from recent surgery, the major tournament’s organisers said yesterday.
The 15-time major winner withdrew from the Masters midway through the tournament due to injury and had fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle last month to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.
Woods did not participate in this month’s PGA Championship, the year’s second major.
The 47-year-old has kept a limited competition schedule after a 2021 car crash that required his leg to be rebuilt. The US Open runs from June 15 to 18 at Los Angeles Country Club in California.
– Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos