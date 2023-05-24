×

Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open

He had surgery in his ankle last month

By Reuters - 24 May 2023 - 09:01
Tiger Woods will not be adding to the 15 majors he has won in his golf career as he wont feature in the US Open tournament this year.
Image: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Tiger Woods will not compete in next month’s US Open while he recovers from recent surgery, the major tournament’s organisers said yesterday.

The 15-time major winner withdrew from the Masters midway through the tournament due to injury and had fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle last month to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.

Woods did not participate in this month’s PGA Championship, the year’s second major.

The 47-year-old has kept a limited competition schedule after a 2021 car crash that required his leg to be rebuilt. The US Open runs from June 15 to 18 at Los Angeles Country Club in California.

Reuters

