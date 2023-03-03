Myeki finds her groove swinging golf clubs

When it comes to sports, many associate the township of Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape with boxing, rugby, cricket and golf because of the sensational Zethu Myeki.
Golf in most townships around SA is perceived as a foreign sport as it is tailored for those who have the economic means and not easily accessible.
For Myeki, she bumped into it by chance when walking back from school on her way home; she saw a local man hitting balls on a soccer field, and with the encouragement of a friend she mastered the strength to ask if she could also play. From that, the seed of golf was planted.
“I used the hit the ball across the soccer field with my classmate and a local guy. We didn’t have much, but were happy with what we had. which was one club. We didn’t even know we needed 15 clubs with a bag and all those types of things ,” Myeki told the Sowetan.
Her newfound love for golf was met with mixedviews by her family as they could not understand why their girl child played the sport as it brought about perceived signs of wealth about the family in the neighbourhood.
“When I started at home they didn’t understand why am I playing golf, because it was unusual. The only sport that they were used to was soccer, netball and rugby.
“So they didn’t understand golf but when my career took off they did everything to support me,” she said.
Myeki, who now plays golf professionally has represented SA seven times, is ranked 22nd in the Sunshine Ladies Tour and has ambitions of playing in Europe. She still remembers when the penny dropped on potentially making a living from golf.
“In 2014 there was a Zambian Ladies open, it was a professional tournament and as amateurs we were also invited to play. My thinking about playing golf then was because I played with professionals and I beat them I could play and make money out of it as a profession,” Myeki said.
Myeki is now competing in the Joburg Ladies Open, which started on Wednesday at the Modderfontein Golf Club in Johannesburg.
Myeki finds her groove swinging golf clubs
Now ranked 22nd in the Sunshine Ladies Tour, her next stop is Europe
Image: Carl Fourie
