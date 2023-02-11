×

Sport

South Africa to fight for World Cup bronze after losing to dominant Dutch

11 February 2023 - 15:34
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Daniela De Oliveira scored South Africa's only goal in the semifinal against the Netherlands.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The South African women will challenge for the bronze medal at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria on Saturday evening after losing to Holland in the semifinals.

The Dutch, who had to work hard to beat South Africa 3-1 in their pool game earlier in the week, played at a higher level to win the last-four eliminator 6-1.

South Africa will face the Czech Republic at 6.30pm, while the Netherlands take on Austria in the final at 9.30pm.

Austria beat the Czechs 1-0 in the other semifinal.

