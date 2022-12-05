South Africa take the title in inaugural hockey men’s Nations Cup

Cassiem was especially brilliant, scoring two fantastic goals for the hosts in the first half before winning the penalty stroke, scored by younger brother Mustaphaa, that gave South Africa the win in the final quarter.

Ireland piled on the pressure in search of a late equaliser, but the experienced heads of Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne and goalkeeper Hendrik Kriek kept the Irish at bay and sealed a historic win for South Africa in front of a raucous home crowd.

Earlier Korea got the better of Malaysia in the all-Asian affair in the bronze medal match. France finished in fifth place, edging Japan in the shoot-out after a closely-contested match.

In the seventh-place playoff Canada and Pakistan played a nine-goal thriller that swung multiple times. It was finally settled through a 58th-minute goal by Usama Bashir to earn Pakistan their first win in the tournament.

