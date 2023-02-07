“Our legs were very tired ... we started off a bit lethargically and unfortunately went two goals down.
SA women fight back from two goals down against US at World Cup
Image: SUPPLIED
The South African women’s team arrived in body for their Indoor Hockey World Cup match against the US on Tuesday morning, but they only showed up after halfway to fight back from two goals down for a 2-2 draw and score their first point of the tournament.
After a hard-fought 3-2 loss to tournament favourites the Netherlands on Monday night, the hosts struggled to get going in the early stages and the Yanks hit them hard, going 2-0 up just after the midway break.
Tegan Fourie scored South Africa’s first in the 24th minute from the right side, threading the ball through a small gap between the American goalie and the inside post.
A minute later skipper Jess O’ Connor equalised, firing a backhanded shot from the edge of the D and the ball flew past a few defenders and between the keeper’s legs into the net.
“It just shows that you push the ball on target and it might just go in,” O’ Connor said with a chuckle, adding the match against Holland had taken a toll physically.
“Our legs were very tired ... we started off a bit lethargically and unfortunately went two goals down.
“It wasn’t good enough from us, we’re very disappointed. At the end of the day I think it shows great character to get two-all. We tried to push for the win.”
The South African women’s team, who lost their opener against Austria 3-2, take on Australia on Wednesday (8.10pm).
“They’re going to come out firing and we need to match that intensity,” warned O’ Connor.
The Netherlands routed Australia 8-0 later in the morning.
In the opening match of the day Iran downed the Australian men’s team 6-4.
