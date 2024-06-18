Mngonyama unfazed by rumours of Birds' 'sale'

Moroka Swallows defender Kwanda Mngonyama insists the rumours of the club intending to sell their Premiership status don't unsettle him and his fellow teammates.
Since last week, reports have circulated that Marumo Gallants, who bought the status of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in 2021, are in the process of acquiring Swallows' status.
The Birds struggled for stability in the past two years with players also going unpaid.
But Mngonyama said the players have not been told anything yet amid the confusion. “I won't say much because they have not told us anything [about the club selling the status],” Mngonyama told the media during the top-eight Wash football tournament finals at Nqwangele Sports ground in the Eastern Cape. “It is still a rumour for me, but then it's okay. I can't say much about it.”
Mngonyama, whose contract is coming to an end this month, said he was not sure if he will stay at the troubled club. “My contract with Swallows is coming to an end and we will see where the future takes us. I'm just waiting,” he said.
The 30-year-old was pleased to have been invited at the Wash football tournament and motivated aspiring young footballers during the top-eight tournament.
“I enjoyed myself and what I saw here in this tournament is something huge.
“It is the first time being invited in such an environment and I know what it means to be in such an environment.”
Meanwhile, Cape Town Spurs yesterday announced the signing of Haashim Domingo from Moroccan giants Raja Athletic Club on a three-year deal as a free agent.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
