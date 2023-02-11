×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cape Town urges residents to reduce water consumption

11 February 2023 - 15:01
Reservoirs in the areas are unable to sustain the consumption demand placed by consumers, says acting MMC of water and sanitation Siseko Mbandezi. Stock photo.
Reservoirs in the areas are unable to sustain the consumption demand placed by consumers, says acting MMC of water and sanitation Siseko Mbandezi. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Cape Town has asked residents in Bloekoembos, Wallacedene, Eikendal and Peerless Park to reduce water consumption or risk losing supply.

Acting MMC of water and sanitation Siseko Mbandezi said reservoirs in the areas are unable to sustain the consumption demand placed by consumers.

“Outflow from these reservoirs [is] exceeding the inflow which has a negative impact on the water supply to these areas. Consumers need to reduce consumption to maintain available water supply and pressure in the pipe network and reservoirs.

“The challenge is that reservoirs are not able to fill up fast enough because of the prolonged period of load-shedding while residents are using lots of water at the same time,” Mbandezi said.

He added that the hot weather over the past few days had intensified demand and the city needed to lower consumption or these areas risk having no water.

Mbandezi said the city will do all it can to maintain supply but the residents need to do their part by using less water.

TimesLIVE

More infrastructure damage as severe weather wreaks havoc in Eastern Cape

More than 70 people were evacuated from Silvertown informal settlement on Wednesday evening due to rising water in the Eastern Cape's Komani River.
News
2 days ago

Eskom, broken infrastructure blamed for KZN south coast water outages

The Ugu district municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast has blamed malfunctioning infrastructure and a power outage for taps running dry in ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

AKA interview from 2019: 'People have roasted me my whole life'
Fan of AKA plays hit songs at shooting site in tribute of late rapper