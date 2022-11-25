×

South Africa

Ex-lover kills son before hanging himself

Victim's mom had protection order against 'abusive' man

25 November 2022 - 07:55
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

“If he was tired of life, why didn’t he just take his own life and leave my child?”

These are the words of a grieving mother of a five-year-old boy who was found dead on Wednesday, about 400m from where his father was found hanging a day earlier, in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga...

