South Africa

Protester fatally shot in Tembisa‚ fear of electricity outages after arson

By Phathu Luvhengo - 01 August 2022 - 12:02
Pheta Molonyama was allegedly shot dead with live ammunition during protests in Tembisa as the community barricaded road with rocks and burning tyres protesting over high electricity tarrifs.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Thembisa residents protesting against electricity cut-offs for defaulting customers and “high municipal rates” have damaged an electricity substation‚ sparking outrage from other residents who fear power outages will be the consequence.

A government building has also been torched‚ according to social media posts.

Some roads in the area have been blocked off with rocks since late Sunday night by protesters. A community engagement was called in Thembisa by officials from the Ekurhuleni metro on Friday‚ but protesters said they want the metro's mayor to address them.

Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa confirmed one protester was shot dead by an officer during the protest action.

The Independent Police Investigating Directorate is probing the circumstances.

 

