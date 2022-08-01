Thembisa residents protesting against electricity cut-offs for defaulting customers and “high municipal rates” have damaged an electricity substation‚ sparking outrage from other residents who fear power outages will be the consequence.
A government building has also been torched‚ according to social media posts.
Some roads in the area have been blocked off with rocks since late Sunday night by protesters. A community engagement was called in Thembisa by officials from the Ekurhuleni metro on Friday‚ but protesters said they want the metro's mayor to address them.
Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa confirmed one protester was shot dead by an officer during the protest action.
The Independent Police Investigating Directorate is probing the circumstances.
Protester fatally shot in Tembisa‚ fear of electricity outages after arson
Image: Thulani Mbele
Thembisa residents protesting against electricity cut-offs for defaulting customers and “high municipal rates” have damaged an electricity substation‚ sparking outrage from other residents who fear power outages will be the consequence.
A government building has also been torched‚ according to social media posts.
Some roads in the area have been blocked off with rocks since late Sunday night by protesters. A community engagement was called in Thembisa by officials from the Ekurhuleni metro on Friday‚ but protesters said they want the metro's mayor to address them.
Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa confirmed one protester was shot dead by an officer during the protest action.
The Independent Police Investigating Directorate is probing the circumstances.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos