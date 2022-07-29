×

Sport

Rowing

SA rowers clinch gold in championship best time

By SPORT STAFF - 29 July 2022 - 19:35
Rowers Damien Bonhage-Koen and Christopher Baxter celebrate their under-23 world championship gold in the men's pair in Italy.
Image: SUPPLIED

Damien Bonhage-Koen and Christopher Baxter cracked a meet best as they won gold for SA in the men’s pair at the under-23 world championships in Varese, Italy, on Friday. 

They built up a lead of nearly two seconds by the 1,000-metre halfway mark before stroking to victory in 6 min 19.99 sec, ahead of Lithuania (6:21.25) and Romania (6:23.28). 

The previous championship mark of 6:20.06 was set by a French crew at the 2017 edition.

The victory ensures the continuation of a proud SA tradition of men’s pair silverware at the age-group regatta.

