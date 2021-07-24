Team SA suffer rowing blues on opening day of Tokyo Games

Team SA suffered a big blow on Saturday’s opening session of the Tokyo Olympics when their fancied men’s four rowers sauntered into last place of their heat.

Lawrence Brittain, Kyle Schoonbee, John Smith and Sandro Torrente, among the country’s top medal hopes, will have to do a spectacular turnaround in the repechage on Sunday or else SA rowing, for the first time this millennium, will fail to reach an A-final at a Games.

Australia finished first in 5 min 54.27 sec, ahead of the US in 5:57.27. SA was fifth in 6:25.34.

“We’ve got to regroup tomorrow and try a few things, we’ve got to try execute a different race plan and see how we go,” said Smith, a member of the lightweight four that won gold at London 2012.

“We’re keen to try turn this thing around. It’s not done yet. We have one last chance to get it right tomorrow.”

On paper they should be able to finish in the top two of the repechage, having beaten four of their five rivals in Lucerne in May.