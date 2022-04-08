Tatjana, Kaylene deliver world champ times, but focus is Commonwealth

Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker and training partner Kaylene Corbett comfortably achieved world championship qualifying times in the 200m breaststroke heats in Gqeberha on Friday morning.

Schoenmaker, holder of the 2min 18.95sec world record, won her heat in 2:25.16 at the Newton Park pool and Corbett, fifth at the Tokyo Games, was first in her eliminator in 2:25.41.

The qualifying time for the Budapest showpiece that runs from June 18-25 is 2:25.91.

“It’s OK,” said Schoenmaker. “We always peak for worlds and Commonwealth Games. I’m just trying to make the team and we’ll do hopefully better when we’re there.”

This year Schoenmaker and Corbett have decided to prioritise the Games in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, opting not to compete at the world championships.