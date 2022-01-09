Mahlangu, Schoenmaker miss out on top award won by Namibia's Mboma

Orphaned at just 13 years old, Mboma battled the odds and worked hard as she became the first ever Namibian woman to stand on an Olympic podium after winning silver in the 200m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games — finishing behind five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica.

“I did not expect to win, but the award is a reward for all the hard work and all the achievements that I have done,” said Mboma.

“It was very difficult. It is always great to put my country on the top spot, I always make my country proud and it feels great to win the award.

“My achievement will motivate young athletes from Africa, and here in Namibia, to try do their best and to work hard for their dreams. I dedicate this BBC award to all Namibians.”

Mboma’s coach, Henk Botha, said his athlete won against a strong field of superstar contenders.

“For me as a coach of the athlete, it is a great privilege and honour to be part of any award from the BBC,” said Botha.

“It is just out of this world for a little place like Namibia and a young girl that not more than three years ago ran barefoot in the sand.

“She got such an excellent award so obviously this is unbelievable.”