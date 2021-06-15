Racial tension high as parents clash outside Witbank school

The parents of two black pupils involved in a racial attack at a Witbank school say they were dismissed when they went to the institution to find out what was happening.

Speaking to Sowetan after violent clashes between black and white parents outside Witbank Technical High School in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga yesterday, the parents said instead of giving them answers, the deputy principal had asked them what they wanted at the institution...