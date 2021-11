Kontaveit advances, Muguruza staves off elimination at WTA Finals

Anett Kontaveit handed Czech Karolina Pliskova a 6-4 6-0 drubbing to become the first player to qualify for the semifinals while Garbine Muguruza came from behind to defeat Barbora Krejcikova 2-6 6-3 6-4 at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico on Friday.

Estonian Kontaveit dominated the round-robin stage match and closed out the opener with a drop shot to break Pliskova's serve, having saved three break points in the third game.

The third-seeded Czech could not get a foothold in the second set as Kontaveit dropped only one first-serve point, while Pliskova struggled with her second serve. It was Kontaveit's first win in four meetings with Pliskova.

The WTA Finals divides the players into two groups of four, with each player competing in three matches. The top two from each group advance to the semifinals.

Kontaveit beat world number three and French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova on Wednesday and is now guaranteed to finish in the top two in the group.

She came into the match on a career-best 11-match winning streak, having won the Transylvania Open and Kremlin Cup while reaching the quarterfinals at Indian Wells last month. The Estonian has 28 wins in her last 30 matches.