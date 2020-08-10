Fiona Ferro is the first champion in five months as WTA Tour returns

France's Fiona Ferro became the first WTA champion in five months on Sunday as she overpowered Anett Kontaveit 6-2 7-5 to win the Palermo Ladies Open, the first Tour event to be staged since the Covid-19 epidemic shut down the sport.

Ferro went 10 matches unbeaten in regional exhibition events after the Tour was suspended in March, and continued to gather further momentum with five more wins in Palermo this week as major tennis returned in the Sicilian capital.

"I think it was my best match of the week," the 23-year-old Ferro said after landing the second title of her career with a dominant display.

"I was feeling relaxed... I don't know why because it was a final! I wasn't really feeling pressure."

Several exhibition events have taken place globally since the sport was halted in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic but the women's claycourt tournament in Palermo was the first across both the elite WTA and ATP tours in five months.