Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane wins SA Spring Open
SA player defeats Dutch former world No 1 Jiske Griffioen
SA wheelchair tennis star and Wimbledon finalist Kgothatso Montjane became SA Spring Open champion for the second time with a superb performance against Dutch former world No 1 Jiske Griffioen in the women’s final on Saturday.
The Limpopo-born star, 35, dismantled the Dutch second seed in a 6-1, 6-4 victory to repeat her triumph of 2019 at Ellis Park Tennis Courts in Johannesburg.
Montjane enjoyed a double victory as she bagged the doubles victory with Griffioen on Friday. The South African-Dutch pair defeated Mariska Venter and Mabel Mankgele 6-1, 6-0.
“I think I really played well. The second set was very solid, and I was really composed,” said Montjane. "The second set started very well; could have been better but obviously tennis is a game of nerves and how you respond to that is the most important part of it and I think I did well.
“It feels great. It feels great to win a title, first one of the year, and to do it at home... I think it’s just more special. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to come out here and compete on home soil.”
SA top seed Donald Ramphadi was not troubled one bit in the quads singles final against compatriot Danny Mohlamonyane. Looking as dominant as can be, Ramphadi clinched the quad’s singles title by overwhelming the second-seeded Mohlamonyane 6-1, 6-0 in just 70 minutes to claim the singles trophy.
“I’m happy, it has been a very long time coming. It feels nice finally winning a tournament at home, so I’m just happy,” said Ramphadi.
