Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane wins SA Spring Open

SA wheelchair tennis star and Wimbledon finalist Kgothatso Montjane became SA Spring Open champion for the second time with a superb performance against Dutch former world No 1 Jiske Griffioen in the women’s final on Saturday.

The Limpopo-born star, 35, dismantled the Dutch second seed in a 6-1, 6-4 victory to repeat her triumph of 2019 at Ellis Park Tennis Courts in Johannesburg.

Montjane enjoyed a double victory as she bagged the doubles victory with Griffioen on Friday. The South African-Dutch pair defeated Mariska Venter and Mabel Mankgele 6-1, 6-0.

“I think I really played well. The second set was very solid, and I was really composed,” said Montjane. "The second set started very well; could have been better but obviously tennis is a game of nerves and how you respond to that is the most important part of it and I think I did well.