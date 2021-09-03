SA Spring Open serves up tennis treat

The wait is almost over for aspiring tennis players to play in the exciting SA Spring Open against players from abroad.

The Spring Open takes place at the Ellis Park tennis precinct in Johannesburg from September 26 to 30.

Last year, 176 players from SA and other parts of the world entered the competition. SA stars Chanel Simmonds, Kgothatso Montjane and Lucas Sithole made the country proud by being crowned champions in their respective matches. It was also a platform for rising star Kholo Montsi to break into senior tennis.

In the women's singles, Simmonds (1) beat Tina Smith of Australia 6-0 6-1.

In the men's singles, No 1 seed Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe beat fourth seed Alexander Donski of Bulgaria 6-7 6-3 7-6.

SA Paralympian Montjane, the top seed, beat second seed Shiori Funamizu of Japan 6-3 6-1 to win the wheelchair singles.

In the men's wheelchair singles, Tom Egbrink of the Netherlands (1) beat Evans Maripa 6-2 6-1.

The increased prize money of R385,440 would allow the tournament to attract big-name players from around the world.