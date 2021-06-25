Virtual iThemba Walkathon set for October

Registration for the 16th edition of the virtual iThemba Walkathon have opened, organisers said yesterday. “Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s walk will again feature decentralised walks, encouraging participants to walk in small groups in their local neighbourhood across the country,” a statement said.

“The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is upon us, and we need to painstakingly heed the health and safety protocols aimed at curbing the further transmission of the virus,” said Mafahle Mareletse, MD of Avon Justine Turkey, Middle East & Africa.

“It is equally important that we should also keep the momentum in the fight against breast cancer by supporting frontline organisations and people infected and affected by breast cancer. This year we’re inviting all iThemba Walkers to join us as we paint South Africa pink as a sign of our pledge to fight breast cancer.”

The second virtual iThemba Walkathon will be held on October 3. Registered participants can join the Walkathon wherever they are, as long as they comply with health and safety protocols.

Numbers for each of these regional walks will be kept in line with the current Covid-19 regulations. The entry fee for the walkathon is R180 for adults and R100 for children. Walkers can register online at www.ithembawalkathon.co.za or in-store at select Sportsmans Warehouse stores.