The 2020 iThemba Walkathon goes virtual

The national iThemba Walkathon will be taking place in a different form this year.

The first ever virtual national walkathon will take place on 31 October 2020.

The event is held annually to raise funds for breast cancer awareness and education.

What you need to know about the virtual walkathon:

1. To enter, participants will need to visit the iThemba mobi site. Once the participant has registered on the iThemba mobi site and their registration is confirmed, they will receive a link to download an App.

2. The App also has a tracking functionality that allows participants to track and share their walking route in real time with their loved ones. The App also allows participants to share their pictures on customised frames that they can share on their favourite social media platform.

Participants can choose any route of their choice and will receive push notifications informing them of the distance they have walked during the event.

By hosting the virtual national iThemba Walkathon, we are casting the net wider and giving all South Africans the opportunity to walk for a purpose and contribute meaningfully in the fight against breast cancer,” said Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director of Avon Justine Turkey, Middle East & Africa.

“Though it is critical that we should marshal all available resources to contain the spread of Covid-19, it is equally important that we should also ensure that breast cancer patients and survivors also receive the necessary support, particularly now during these uncertain times when health facilities are under severe strain.