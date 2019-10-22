Walkers take to the streets for good cause

Over 20,000 braved the Johannesburg heat to partake in the 14th Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon at Marks Park on Sunday.

Aimed at breast cancer awareness, the event was attended by numerous celebrities, including legendary actress Lillian Dube, former Bafana Bafana shotstopper, Brian Baloyi, comedians Skhumba Hlophe and Jason Goliath as well as Neo and Kaya FM presenter Kgomotso Matsunyane.

The event began with a 8km and 5km walk along the scenic suburb of Emmarentia. Upon completion, participants were treated to an entertaining lineup of performers.

In addition to the live entertainment, participants could enjoy food from the numerous stalls that were available along with a kiddies area.

"Avon Justine wishes to thank its partners and sponsors as well as the thousands of runners and walkers who flocked to iThemba Walkathon in droves to support the noble cause of raising awareness about breast cancer. It was heart-warming to see the streets of Johannesburg enveloped in pink with thousands of participants nailing their colours to the mast and showing their solidarity to the noble cause of breast cancer awareness," said Bridget Bhengu, director of corporate affairs at Avon Justine.