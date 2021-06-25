Denmark relish Wales Euro clash in Amsterdam

Amsterdam - Denmark will be playing their first game away from Copenhagen's Parken Stadium when they take on Wales in their Euro 2020 last 16 tie tomorrow but there will still be a familiar feel in Amsterdam - a home away from home for Danish footballers.

The Danish national team has long been influenced by the Dutch masters at Ajax Amsterdam, and plenty of Danish players like Michael Laudrup, Morten Olsen, as a manager, and current striker Kasper Dolberg have thrived in the capital.

"It is a fantastic place, a fantastic stadium, which under normal circumstances is absolutely wild to play in. So yeah, I'm really just looking forward to it," Dolberg told reporters.

For Denmark to be facing Wales in a knockout game two weeks after playmaker Christian Eriksen, who made his breakthrough at Ajax, suffered a cardiac arrest in their opener against Finland, is a huge achievement. Their 4-1 win over Russia, with the team roared on by a fanatical crowd, saw them through.

There will be no such backing in Amsterdam, however, as fewer than 2,000 tickets have been made available to Danish fans who want to attend the game.

"It means a lot to have that support and they have been great to play for, but it does not change much in our plan and what we have to do on the field," Dolberg said.

Wales will once again rely on Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale for the creative spark they will need to break down the Danes, as well as the formidable long throw-ins of Conor Roberts.

Ethan Ampadu is suspended after his sending-off in the 1-0 defeat against Group A winners Italy and coach Rob Page is likely to revert to a flat back four after experimenting with a 3-4-3 lineup against the flying Italians.

Second round Fixtures

Tomorrow: Wales v Denmark, 6pm; Italy v Austria, 9pm

Sunday: Netherlands v Czech Republic, 6pm; Belgium v Portugal, 9pm

Monday: Croatia v Spain, 6pm; France v Switzerland, 9pm

Tuesday: England v Germany, 6pm; Sweden v Ukraine, 9pm