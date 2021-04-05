Yamaha's Quartararo wins thrilling Doha MotoGP dogfight

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo won the Doha Grand Prix on Sunday after overtaking both Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin in the Ducati-powered Pramac Racing bikes in a single lap to leave them fighting for second and third.

MotoGP rookie and pole-sitter Martin led for most of the race before Quartararo moved ahead with five laps to go, while Zarco passed his team mate on the final lap to take second.

In what was the closest race in premier class history, the top 15 riders were separated by less than nine seconds at the chequered flag at the Losail International Circuit.

Suzuki's Alex Rins finished fourth while Quartararo's team mate and last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix winner Maverick Vinales finished fifth. Defending champion Joan Mir finished seventh.

SA's Brad Binder was eighth on the factory Red Bull KTM.

“I haven't won many races but this was such a special win,” Quartararo said. “I decided to keep the tyres for the end. When I saw Maverick coming, I decided that was the moment to push.

“I worked a lot in preseason to achieve this goal, especially with the pressure after taking the seat from Valentino (Rossi).”