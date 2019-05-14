Louis Mhlanga loses prized guitars
Internationally-renowned guitarist Louis Mhlanga had the worst night of his life two weeks ago when he arrived at his Joburg home to find his prized guitars stolen in a robbery.
The Zimbabwean-born artist said earlier on the day, a Thursday, he had the best night out with friends but broke down when he got home to find his two children traumatised after they were held hostage by robbers.
Mhlanga, 62, said the tsotsis had not only helped themselves to his historic guitars but also stole his two laptops containing his latest work.
The Serina hitmaker, who produced Vusi Mahlasela's fourth studio album Miyela Afrika in the year 2000, said he rushed to open a case at the Jeppe police station in hope that the thieves could be caught.
Police spokesperson Richard Munyai confirmed that a case of robbery was opened.
"I can confirm that a house robbery case was opened at the station and is still under investigation. There is no record of arrests so far," he said.
Mhlanga said his precious string instruments dated as far back as 1956 and he had hoped that he would continue playing them in his next albums.
"I could not believe that I lost all my guitars. I always tried to keep them away from potential buyers and anyone who I knew would not care for them like I did.
"There were a total of four guitars stolen and three of them were Yamaha. I had the SG 300 guitar which was the oldest and I could say was the closest to my heart because it had been with me for a long time. I played many songs with that guitar. It is dark brown with a touch light brown. It was about 40 years old," Mhlanga said.
"Then there was a hollow-body one. It is kind of light brown wood and steel stringed, it is not nylon like other guitars. It was also around 40 years old, I think.
"The third one was a gift from Yamaha from a long time ago. It might be 30 years back or so when I got it. It is also light brown in colour.
"The latest and youngest was added to the family in 1996. I have never played it in public because I felt it was my studio guitar. I used these guitars in all my albums. I also used them in my next album which is still to be released. I wish someone could just bring them back to me," a heart-broken Mhlanga said.
The artist, who has worked with top stars such as George Duke, James Ingram, Al Jarreau and Dianne Reeves, said all the stolen assets, including a MacPro and Toshiba laptops were not insured.
He said he travelled as far as Belgium on jazz festivals with his guitars. Although he never put any personal marks on the guitars, he said he would be able identify them from a mile away.
Mhlanga said he resisted many attempts by collectors around the world who offered money in exchange for his classic guitars.
"They mean so much to me because each one of them has a different story to tell.
"If anybody gets them may they please, I beg, contact me or your paper. These guitars mean so much to me," he said.