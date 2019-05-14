Louis Mhlanga loses prized guitars

Internationally-renowned guitarist Louis Mhlanga had the worst night of his life two weeks ago when he arrived at his Joburg home to find his prized guitars stolen in a robbery.

The Zimbabwean-born artist said earlier on the day, a Thursday, he had the best night out with friends but broke down when he got home to find his two children traumatised after they were held hostage by robbers.

Mhlanga, 62, said the tsotsis had not only helped themselves to his historic guitars but also stole his two laptops containing his latest work.

The Serina hitmaker, who produced Vusi Mahlasela's fourth studio album Miyela Afrika in the year 2000, said he rushed to open a case at the Jeppe police station in hope that the thieves could be caught.

Police spokesperson Richard Munyai confirmed that a case of robbery was opened.

"I can confirm that a house robbery case was opened at the station and is still under investigation. There is no record of arrests so far," he said.

Mhlanga said his precious string instruments dated as far back as 1956 and he had hoped that he would continue playing them in his next albums.

"I could not believe that I lost all my guitars. I always tried to keep them away from potential buyers and anyone who I knew would not care for them like I did.