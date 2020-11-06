Sport

Rising star sets sights on becoming SA's first Olympic finalist

Makhethe rides on hammer throw's crest wave

By Linda Kea Moreotsene - 06 November 2020 - 11:50

Whenever black excellence in the spors fraternity is discussed, hardly anyone in SA, not even the most hard core Olympic sport fan, would think to bring up hammer throw.

This is a code more often associated with burly, stocky Russians, yet a young man from Sasolburg, Free State, has pushed his way into the sport and up the ranks...

