Kaizer Chiefs' number one fan passes proud legacy to his son

Passion for football runs in Saddam Maake's family

19 October 2020 - 07:15

Saddam Maake is devoted to only two things in the world: Kaizer Chiefs and his nine children.

The vuvuzela innovator's love for Kaizer Chiefs has greatly influenced his son Cellular, who recently graduated with a degree in sports management from the University of Johannesburg. Cellular has big dreams about changing the football industry for the better by becoming the minister of sports or Fifa president...

