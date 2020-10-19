Kaizer Chiefs' number one fan passes proud legacy to his son

Passion for football runs in Saddam Maake's family

Saddam Maake is devoted to only two things in the world: Kaizer Chiefs and his nine children.



The vuvuzela innovator's love for Kaizer Chiefs has greatly influenced his son Cellular, who recently graduated with a degree in sports management from the University of Johannesburg. Cellular has big dreams about changing the football industry for the better by becoming the minister of sports or Fifa president...