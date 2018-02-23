Kaizer Chiefs’ most famous supporter‚ Saddam Maake‚ says he has no beef with the club and has explained his low profile as being because of a lot going on in his life.

Freddie “Saddam” Maake is normally amongst Chiefs’ most visible supporters at matches.

His low profile has even led to speculation he was in poor health.

But the 48-year Amakhosi supporter‚ who claims to be the inventor of the vuvuzela‚ insists he still attends every game.

Maake said he has been concentrating on his music career‚ where he has released a number of CDs.