Gelant devastated as injury cuts his London run short

Long-distance runner Elroy Gelant had an experience to forget at the London Marathon on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Potchefstroom-based marathoner pulled out of the race after 16km due to injury. The Boxer running club star couldn’t take the pain on his back and decided to abort his mission in the United Kingdom.

Lack of fitness, competition and not enough time to prepare for the famous race were some of the factors that the 2016 Rio Olympian blamed for his performance overseas.

Gelant said the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown restrictions had made it difficult for athletes to take to the streets and keep themselves in great shape. Gelant was struggling to hold back the tears when speaking from his hotel room in London moments after the race.

“It was a tough day for me. I went into the race with back pains and told myself that I would be able to go through with the race. But it got severe and it affected my right leg,” said a bitterly disappointed Gelant.

Gelant said he and his coach, Jean Verster, had done everything to prepare for the race but hadn’t had enough time in which to do it. As a result of his terrible experience in England, the human resources manager at the University of North West will not take part in the Sanlam Cape Town virtual marathon on October 18.