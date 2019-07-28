Stephen Mokoka lit up the finish chute along Marine Drive as he sped home to claim the Nelson Mandela Bay Athletics South Africa Half Marathon Championships title in Port Elizabeth on Saturday morning.

The event‚ which includes the CAA Southern Region Championships‚ saw Mokoka produce a stellar final surge to outrun arch rival Elroy Galant‚ crossing the line in 60 minutes and 56 seconds as the sun rose over the start/finish line.

Gelant‚ who ran an aggressive race and put pressure on Mokoka‚ took second place in 61:00‚ a new personal best‚ while Precious Mashele (61:21) finished third to round out an all South African podium.

Ethiopia's Tadu Neru won the women’s race in 1:10.20 with Kenya’s Sarah Naibei second in a time of 1:10.54 while Glenrose Xaba claimed third spot and also the national title in her first ever competitive half marathon.

Speaking after his win‚ Mokoka said: “I told you these young boys are getting scary now‚ they make you feel as if even the half marathon is too short‚ I was very impressed with the outcome of the race‚ having had a slow start‚ but we managed to run low 60s.