Injured Soyizwapi hopes to boost SA's Sevens soon

Siviwe Soyizwapi would have watched with angst as the SA Sevens team succumbed to Fiji yesterday, to lose the Sydney final of the World Sevens Series.

Soyizwapi has been out injured for the past four weeks, otherwise he would have been in Sydney captaining a team he's been a member of for the last four years.

The man who was last year named SA Sevens' Player of the Year, hopes to be back soon and, more importantly, in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where Sevens rugby will feature for the second time after making an appearance at Rio de Janeiro 2016.

The Blitzbokke, as the SA team are nicknamed, finished third in Brazil, bagging bronze, but Soyizwapi hopes his team can improve in Japan this July.

"Our goal is always to succeed and if we stick to the system, the process will take care of everything. I can't really say what went wrong in Rio, but we obviously want to do better," Soyizwapi said.

His teammates had already jetted off to Sydney, where they lost narrowly, 12-10, to the Fijians yesterday.