Lions take a leaf out of Springboks' book for Super Rugby opener

The Lions have gone for a six/two split on the bench for their Super Rugby opening clash on Sunday morning (1am SA time) against the Jaguares at Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Perhaps emboldened by what they saw from the Springboks‚ who deployed a similar selection tactic with their so called ‘Bomb Squad’ in last year’s Rugby World Cup‚ the Lions have also opted for more heavies to come off the bench.

“They have big heavy forwards‚” said Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen of the Jaguares.

“We want to see if we can make it a set piece game. Hacjivah (Dayimani) and Ruan (Vermaak) have trained well over the last three weeks even if they didn’t play.

“They know all the detail. We are training in such a way. In some cases we mimic game intensity‚” said Van Rooyen.

Dayimani is a fleet footed and dextrous operator who has sufficient pace to play in the backline if needed.