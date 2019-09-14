Sport

Doubles pair hand advantage to SA

By STAFF REPORTER - 14 September 2019 - 13:49
South Africa's Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse celebrate a point in their doubles win against Bulgaria's Alexander Donski and Alexandar Lazarov in the Davis Cup at Kelvin Grove Club in Newlands on Saturday.
Image: Tennis South Africa

SA have stolen a march on Bulgaria following their 6-3 6-2 doubles win in the Davis Cup Europe/Africa Group II first-round tie at Kelvin Grove Club, Newlands, on Saturday.

This gave SA a 2-1 lead ahead of the reverse singles matches later in the day.

The South African pairing of Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse started steadily against Alexander Donski and Alexandar Lazarov, who was a late change for Gabriel Donev. Lazarov's inclusion was meant to provide a boost since his world doubles ranking stands at 502 as against Donev's 994.

