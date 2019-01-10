South Africa’s No 2 men’s singles player Lloyd Harris is one step away from entering the main draw of the Australian Open after coming through his second qualifying match on Thursday.

Harris‚ the world no 119‚ beat Germany’s Dominik Koepfer 7-5 6-3 to set up a meeting with mercurial German Dustin Brown for a place in the 128-man main draw.

Brown‚ a 34-year-old veteran‚ has had a few inspired moments in his erratic career‚ but is more of a grass court specialist.

In 2014 he famously beat Rafa Nadal at the Halle Open and repeated the feat at Wimbledon in 2015. But Brown has dropped down the rankings from a career high 64 in 2016. He is now at No 224 in the world‚ but his form at Melbourne Park has been promising.

The main draw of the Australian Open was also made on Thursday and while Harris‚ should he qualify‚ will have to see where he is slotted in‚ fifth seed Kevin Anderson has no such concerns.